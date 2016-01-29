Global challenges ahead of Baku Forum discussed in Rome

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ Rome hosted a high-level preparatory meeting for 4th Global Baku Forum, co-organized by the Italian Society for International Organization and Nizami Ganjavi International Center, on January 28, Report informs.

The event brought together participants from over the world under the motto “Response to radicalism and extremism through interfaith dialogue”.

The event focused on topical issues of the modern era, the role of interfaith dialogue in the prevention of radicalism, the women’s role in the establishment of interfaith dialogue and the factor of religion in the comprehension of common values of different nations and cultures.

Nizami Ganjavi International Center was created with the multiple aims of preserving the reach cultural heritage of the past as well as encouraging and fostering current scholarship, research, cultural activity and social outreach, with aim to be a center of excellence for the production of knowledge and to be a place of dialogue and understanding between cultures and people.

The event participants then have visited the Villa Borghese park of the Italian capital and paid tribute to the monument of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi here.

The 4th Global Baku Forum will bring together a number of heads of state and government, and well-known political figures on March 10-11.