Georgian youth joined campaign to collect signatures for 'Justice for Khojaly'

Baku. 25 February. REPORT.AZ/ Victims of Khojaly tragedy commemorated in the Georgian town of Bolnisi within the framework of campaign Justice for Khojaly. Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

The event, organized by the Center of Azerbaijani Culture in Bolnisi with the support of the young Azerbaijani Culture Center in Marneuli was attended by representatives of the Azerbaijani and Georgian youth and intellectuals of both countries.

A moment of silence was taken at the beginning of the event for the memory of martyrs a, and then information were given about the international campaign Justice for Khojaly, initiated by the Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva.

Precisely because of this campaign, the truth about the events in Khojaly and Karabakh brought to the world community. The campaign for several years and systematic propaganda work conducted in Georgia.

Georgian youth participating in the event joined the campaign to collect signatures Justice for Khojaly.

Various activities took place in 9 regions of Georgia during the announced campaign Justice for Khojaly.