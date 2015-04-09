Former presidents meet in Istanbul

Baku. 9 April. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting of former presidents was held at the initiative of Nizami Ganjavi International Center in Istanbul, Turkey.

Report informs referring to the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the 11th President of the Republic of Turkey Abdullah Gul, the former President of Romania Emil Constantinescu, the former Latvian President Valdis Zatlers, the former Bulgarian President Petar Stoyanov, the former President of the Republic of Moldova Petru Lucinschi and former Albanian President Bamir Topi attended the meeting.

Regional projects, energy security and the importance of Azerbaijan in this issue, the role of the Turkey in processes taking place in the region, the security of the Eurasian continent were extensively discussed. In addition, former presidents made a discussion on the Third Global Open Society Forum to be held in Baku on April 28-30.

350 guests including former heads of states and governments from 75 countries are expected to take part in the III Global Open Society Forum organized by the Nizami Ganjavi International Centre with the support of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.