Erection of "Armenian genocide" monument prevented in Copenhagen

Baku. 27 May. REPORT.AZ/ Armenian Diaspora's plan on erecting the monument to the so-called Armenian genocide was prevented in Copenhagen (Denmark).

Report was said by the press service of the State Committee for Work with the Diaspora.

Thus, getting the news about it, the protest actions of Azerbaijani and Turkish Diasporas in Denmark against the erection of the monument yielded results. As a result of joint activity of Patriotic Society in Denmark, Scandinavia Turkish Federation, as well as Turkish ambassador to Denmark, Mehmet Donmez, the local community was informed about the so-called Armenian genocide.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani and Turkish Diasporas, letters of protest were sent to Denmark Parliament, the local police authorities were applied for permission to hold a rally against the Armenian Diaspora's plans on rearing the monument. Turkish and Azerbaijani communities' concern was widely covered in the local media.

After the Azerbaijani and Turkish Diasporas' protest actions, the work on rearing the monument of "Armenian genocide" was stopped.

It was planned to erect the monument dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the Armenian genocide allegations in May.

The monument is considered to erect by the finance of Armenian Diaspora in the US.