Citizen of Azerbaijan residing in Yemen: Shootings occur mainly at night

Baku. 3 April. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently we are at home and waiting for evacuation from Yemen". Report was told by the student at the University of Saba in the capital Sana'a from Azerbaijan Adil Imanguliev born in 1992.

According to him, Azerbaijani family of six people is also waiting for evacuation: "Tomorrow we will leave Sana'a on a plane. We are waiting for a message from the embassy".

A. Imanguliev also noted that Azerbaijani Embassy for Saudi Arabia and in Yemen are in constant contact with the citizens of Azerbaijan and interested in their condition.

Azerbaijani student said that the current situation in the city is relatively stable: "Shootings do not occur during the day, basically, they occur at night. The situation worsened when the Saudi troops launched an operation in Yemen".

According to him, currently, disruption of water, electricity and food is not observed in Sana'a.

Azerbaijani student said he intends to return to Yemen to continue his studies after the situation will improve.