Chiril Gaburici: The new organization aims to strengthen mutual beneficial collaboration between Moldova and Azerbaijan

Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ Interview of Report News Agency with the President of Azercell Telecom, Head of Moldova diaspora organisation in Azerbaijan Chiril Gaburici.

Could you provide broader information about the newly registered Moldova diaspora organization in Azerbaijan?

On October 31, the NGO "Diaspora Moldovei" was officially registered in Azerbaijan. Our aim is to build an association that will become a viable mechanism of support and help for all Moldavian citizens throughout Azerbaijan. The organization will strengthen the links between Moldovan diaspora, the home country and the host country - Azerbaijan. Being newly founded, it is worth to mention that we acknowledge the high interest, the importance and complexity of partnerships, both within and between the two countries. Partnerships are always recognized as challenging, but definitely crucial for a long-term success. We are working having in mind the development objectives, enhancing the organization's capacity to create networks and establishing mutual beneficial collaboration between the Republic of Moldova and Azerbaijan.



How large is the Moldovan diaspora in Azerbaijan? How does it integrated in the life of the country?

The organization is gathering now new members, has highly educated people, people coming from business community, who are interested in bringing closer Azerbaijan and the Republic of Moldova, by developing joint projects, intensifying business relations and providing to the Azeri, information about opportunities in Moldova. The members are participating actively in social, business events both in Azerbaijan and in Moldova. We are happy to welcome all Moldovan citizens to join the diaspora organization in order to build a strong community.



What kind of projects does your organization plan to realize in Azerbaijan?

The new organization aims to be very active and promote business and educational exchanges, communication and social projects, as well as to encourage the participation in the social and economic life of Azerbaijan, by preserving and valuing the language, culture, history and national traditions.



How do you think how is the opening of the diaspora organization can impact on intensification of the bilateral cooperation between two countries?

The Moldovan diaspora in Azerbaijan is the bridge between home and host country, having a sense of reality in both regions. This helps to create connections, establish partnerships and have a permanent network of cooperation. The network of cooperation emerged as a strong element of good practice, creating stable economical, political and social relations between both countries. All our members are interested in achieving our scope, developing initiatives, strategies, having capacity and ability to access resources in order to build new bridges between the two countries.



What kind of innovations does Azercell company plan to introduce in near future for the convenience of customers?

First of all we are interested in improving different spheres of people's welfare by integrating our mobile services into their life. Transforming and adapting education and healthcare to the new challenges should be approached as a strategic investment oriented to the country development and its citizens, and Azercell is ready to provide its latest technologies as a part of the necessary infrastructure.

The leading positions of Azercell oblige us to constantly excel, innovate and pioneer in all spheres of our operations. It would be interesting to underline that in almost 18 years of operation, Azercell was the first among local mobile operators to introduce such features as: prepaid system, mobile internet, mobile banking, RFID (subway entrance payment with a mobile phone), mobile navigation, fleet management, BlackBerry solutions, 4G, Mobile Signature, M2M, one-stop-shopping concept (AzEx offices), 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, dedicated client care for corporate customers, instant online customer care, the customer loyalty evaluation system Net Promoter Score etc.



What will be the company's investments in Azerbaijan's economy this year and what are the forecast for 2015?

Azercell is a leading player in the telecom market of Azerbaijan. Being a part of TeliaSonera Group of Companies, represented in more than 20 markets all over the world, Azercell takes an active part in providing the country with reliable telecommunication services. Within 17 years, Azercell has spent in total over 1 billion manats in country's economy.

Azercell is also the largest investor and tax-payer in the non-oil sector - our company paid 111 million manat of taxes to the state budget and 1 billion manat during 17 years of operation, as well as an important participant of the labor market by creating, directly and indirectly, over 12,000 jobs and being a certified "Investor in People" holder.

In 2015 we are going to continue our investments in development of telecom sector in Azerbaijan and in social welfare, of course. We believe in sustainable business growth as the main future driver and we align all our resources to serve our operation in the most efficient way possible.