CAU asked ICRC to help finding lost Azerbaijanis in Ukraine

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the United Nations in connection with the missing and trapped in hostage compatriots, Report informs referring to the press service of the Congress of Azerbaijanis of Ukraine (CAU).

Due to missing and trapped in hostage Azerbaijanis in the eastern region of Ukraine, where the conflict is ongoing, the Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, appealed to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Kiev office of the UN and the OSCE and the relevant law enforcement authorities of Ukraine, said in a statement.

CAU notes that, since May 2014, 10 people were missing and 5 Azerbaijanis taken hostage mainly citizens of Ukraine in Lugansk and Donetsk regions. The report notes that there is a probability that the number will be much higher.

In this regard, Congress called for help to clarify the number of missing and Azerbaijani hostages:

Hostages and missing were not involved in the occurred conflict. They are mainly businessmen, civilians living in the region. Every day Disappearance of civilians, including Azerbaijanis, many seriously concerned about the Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine. These facts pose a serious threat to the safety and Azeris and other ethnic peoples living in the country. The appeal made by the Head of CAU Rovshan Tagiyev, as well as 24 regional leaders of the Congress of Azerbaijanis and societies of Ukraine.