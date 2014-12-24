Azerbaijanis have provided humanitarian aid to wounded during conflict in eastern Ukraine

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Diaspora organized a humanitarian action to help the wounded in the conflict in eastern Ukraine.

Report was told in the Assembly of Nationalities in Ukraine, the Azerbaijanis living in Ukraine, as well as members of the Assembly assisted the military hospital in Zhytomyr, where wounded soldiers are being treated.

Hospital patients have received medicines, refrigerator, TV, humanitarian assistance in the form of food from the Joint Assembly and the Congress of Ukrainian Azerbaijanis (OKAU), as well as from the Zhytomyr regional representation Congress.

During his speech, the head of the Assembly of Nationalities of Ukraine, Chairman Rovshan Tagiyev JCAU stated that all citizens, regardless of nationality, are ready to do everything possible to accelerate the completion of the conflict:

We believe that in the near future the world will be restored and the everyday news about tragedies will end once and for all.

We constantly provide humanitarian assistance and will go on.

Chairman of the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Zhitomir Ilgar Mammadov said that, as Azerbaijanis, they are as citizens of Ukraine, together with the country in its difficult times: Up to now 3 Azerbaijanis were killed in a combat zone.And that means that we - Azerbaijanis are ready to defend the country in which we live with our lives

Chief physician of the hospital, Alexander Serebryakov said that such attention to the hospital by the representatives of other nationalities, particularly Azerbaijanis, only strengthens the spirit of the nation.He also noted that at the moment 325 patients, including 125 - wounded participants ATO are in the hospital.

In turn, the Deputy Mayor of Zhytomyr thanked Azerbaijanis for their assistance to military hospital.