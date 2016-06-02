Ambassador: "Railways of Iran and Azerbaijan can be connected at the end of year"

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Railways of Iran and Azerbaijan can be connected at the end of this year.

Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at a press conference.

Speaking about the construction of the railway Qazvin-Rasht-Astara, the ambassador said that the Azerbaijani side has carried out necessary work for the construction of the railway and the work is carried out at an accelerated pace.

He also said that already 90% of the work on the construction of the road are done, regular contacts are maintained between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia.