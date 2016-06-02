 Top
    Close photo mode

    Ambassador: "Railways of Iran and Azerbaijan can be connected at the end of year"

    90% of the work on construction of roads already done

    Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Railways of Iran and Azerbaijan can be connected at the end of this year.

    Report informs, Iranian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Mohsen Pak Aayeen said at a press conference.

    Speaking about the construction of the railway Qazvin-Rasht-Astara, the ambassador said that the Azerbaijani side has carried out necessary work for the construction of the railway and the work is carried out at an accelerated pace.

    He also said that already 90% of the work on the construction of the road are done, regular contacts are maintained between Iran, Azerbaijan and Russia. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi