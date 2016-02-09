Agenda of next Global Baku Forum discussed in Macedonia

Baku. 9 February. REPORT.AZ/ The agenda of the 6th Global Baku Forum to be held in Azerbaijan next March and the activity of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center were discussed “Dialogue Among Civilizations: the Road Ahead” conference held in Skopje, Macedonia.

Report informs referring to the Azerbaijan State Committee for Work with Diaspora, the conference was organized by the Foundation Alliance of Civilizations.

It heard reports by Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov, co-chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, Founding Director of the Bibliotheca Alexandria Ismail Serageldin, UN Alliance of Civilizations` special envoy to Macedonia Darko Kostadinovski and professor at Skopje University Zoran Ilievski.