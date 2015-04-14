Abdullah Gul to visit Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 April. REPORT.AZ/ 11th President of Turkey, a member of the International Center of Nizami Ganjavi Abdullah Gul expected to visit Azerbaijan to participate in the III Global Forum of open societies.

Report was told in the press service of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora.

Abdullah Gül will deliver a lecture on "The main problem with the New World Order " in the forum.

As a member of the center since 2014 A. Gul highly appreciates the activity combining the powerful social and political leaders of the organization of world importance and attaches great importance to its projects.

A. Gul believes that it will help in solving global problems plaguing not only Azerbaijan, but also the entire Turkic world.