A new Azerbaijani diaspora organization opens in Russia - EXCLUSIVE

Moscow. 27 November. REPORT.AZ/ The founding congress of Azerbaijan's new diaspora organization in Russia will be held in February.

President of the All-Russian Azerbaijani Congress (WAC), academician Fazil Kurbanov told Report.

According to him, the decision to create a new organization has already been made.

"Liquidation of the WAC was a serious blow to the Azerbaijani community. The Supreme Court of Russia argued its decision with gross violations in activity of the organization: the charter, time of congress events and so on. Today, we have an opportunity to correct mistakes and create a new, worthy organization", Kurbanov stated.

According to him, the name and charter of new organization are still being discussed and final decision will be passed by the Congress of Azerbaijanis in Russia.

"I think we should not hurry: we must take into account the mistakes of the former leadership of the WAC, achieve a solidarity of the leaders of all Azerbaijani communities in Russia and carefully prepare for the meeting. As the "half-year" months are due to New Year holidays in December and January in Russia, the founding congress of the new organization will most likely be held in February 2018”, he said.

Kurbanov also noted that the State Committee for the Diaspora of Azerbaijan was aware of what was happening and all this time supported the WAC and Russian Azerbaijanis.