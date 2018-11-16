1,449 Azerbaijanis deported from Germany over past 10 months

Germany. 16 November. REPORT.AZ/ The number of Azerbaijanis who have been deported from Germany from January 1 to October 31, 2018, and have been granted permission to live in different parts of the world have been defined.

German Bureau of Report News Agency informs citing the Federal Migration Office for Migration and Refugees that 1,449 Azerbaijanis have been deported within the indicated period.

Moreover, during this period, 1,997 Azerbaijanis applied for permission to live in Germany, which is two times less than in 2016. 1,526 people of all applicants applied for the first time, while others applied again. Only 179 Azerbaijanis were allowed to live temporarily.