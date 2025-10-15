Taste of Italy in Baku: Chef Roberto Cerea evokes childhood memories

Renowned Italian chef Roberto Cerea, from the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Da Vittorio in Bergamo, held a captivating masterclass in Baku.

According to Report, the event was part of the Italian Cuisine Week, which this year runs from October 14 to 20.

To showcase the essence of Italian gastronomy, Chef Cerea chose a dish that may seem simple at first glance, but is deeply symbolic in Italian culture - paccheri pomodoro.

Paccheri pomodoro is a pasta dish featuring vibrant, rich tomato sauce. Paccheri are large, smooth tube-shaped pasta pieces, cooked al dente and combined with a sauce made from fresh tomatoes, seasoned with basil, and sprinkled with grated Parmesan.

What makes this dish special is not only the accessibility of its ingredients - staples in nearly every Italian kitchen - but also how it"s eaten: with a spoon, not a fork. For Italians, it"s more than food - it"s a taste of childhood, a memory of homemade meals and family lunches.

During the preparation, Chef Cerea shared why he chose this particular dish:

"Paccheri pomodoro combines simplicity with sincerity. It brings you back to the warmest memories of childhood. The sauce I use is based on our family recipe. It"s quite liquid, so you eat the pasta with a spoon. And once you're done - that"s not the end! You take bread and dip it in the remaining sauce on the plate. Exactly like in my childhood," he said.

By preparing this heartfelt dish, Chef Cerea not only introduced participants to Italian cuisine but also gave them a genuine taste of Italy and the comforting spirit of a family home.

In addition to the live workshop, Chef Cerea will participate in a series of other events, including a live cooking show on AzTV, where he"ll showcase his culinary skills to a broader audience.

Italian Cuisine Week aims to promote the cultural heritage of Italy, with food being a key part of that identity. The event is organized with the support of the Embassy of Italy in Azerbaijan and the Italian Trade Agency (ITA) in Baku.