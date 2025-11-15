Agali Ibrahimov: Congress of Artists of Central Asian Countries, Azerbaijan to be held in 2026

Participants of the international congress "Spiritual Heritage and Enlightenment in Central Asia," currently taking place in Uzbekistan, have visited the Central Exhibition Hall of the Academy of Arts in Tashkent, Report informs.

Congress participants were presented with works by artists from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

In an interview with Report, Secretary of the Azerbaijani Artists' Union, Agali Ibrahimov, emphasized the importance of art in human life and spoke about cooperation between Baku and Tashkent in this area.

He noted that the exhibition featured ten paintings by contemporary Azerbaijani artists, created in a wide variety of styles, allowing guests to appreciate the breadth and diversity of the national artistic school.

"Our countries have been actively cooperating in the arts for three years now. Next year, we plan to hold a congress of artists from Central Asia and Azerbaijan, tentatively in January," he added.

At the opening of the exhibition in Tashkent, the chairmen of the artists' unions of Azerbaijan and Central Asia were awarded gold medals by the Union of Artists of Uzbekistan.