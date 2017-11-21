UNESCO official: Azerbaijan a country loyal to values of tolerance

Paris. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ “Azerbaijan has demonstrated many times that it is a country loyal to values of tolerance.”

Assistant Director-General for External Relations and Public Information of UNESCO Eric Falt told the French bureau of Report News Agency.

“During the 25 years of cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan, Baku has always fulfilled its obligations and demonstrated very high initiative and activity especially in the development of intercultural dialogue. Azerbaijan is a country that has rich cultural heritage. I like very much the architecture of Baku. In my first trip to Baku I was mostly amazed by the architecture of Old City (Icharishahar). In general, when I was in Baku I was disappointed that my trip ended so quickly. I plan to visit Azerbaijan again. This time I am thinking to get closely acquainted not only with architecture, but also other tangible and intangible values that has been achieved in Azerbaijan”, he said.