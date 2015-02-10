 Top
    The Azerbaijani Kitchen: A Cookbook Wins Gourmand World Awards 2014

    Azerbaijani Kitchen is an excellent introduction to the exotic and diverse flavours of the region

    Baku.10 February. REPORT.AZ/ Saqi’s ‘The Azerbaijani Kitchen: A Cookbook’ Wins Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014 for Azerbaijan, Report informs citing the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture and Tourism. 

    A Cookbook by Tahir Amiraslanov and Leyla Rahmanova has won the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards 2014 in Azerbaijan in the category of Best Cookbook and Best Eastern Europe Book.

    Containing over one hundred mouth-watering recipes, from pilafs with apricots, dates and plums, aubergine kebab and baked fish with walnuts, to halva and sweet crescent pastries, The Azerbaijani Kitchen is an excellent introduction to the exotic and diverse flavours of the region.

