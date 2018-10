Baku. 28 April. REPORT.AZ/ Minister of Culture of Tajikistan Shamsiddin Orumbekzoda is expected to visit Baku.

Report was informed in the Embassy of Tajikistan in Azerbaijan.

According to information, minister will participate in the IV World Forum of Intercultural Dialogue in Baku on May 4-6, also will hold a number of meetings with Azerbaijani officials.