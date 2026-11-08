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    Taghiyev: The School wins best director award at Korkut Ata Film Festival

    Cultural policy
    • 08 November, 2026
    • 09:24
    Taghiyev: The School wins best director award at Korkut Ata Film Festival

    Taghiyev: The School, directed by Zaur Gasimli, has won the Best Director award at the 6th International Korkut Ata Turkic World Film Festival.

    According to Report's correspondent in Istanbul, where the event was held, director Zaur Gasimli received the award at the festival's closing ceremony.

    The film is the fourth and final instalment of the Taghiyev series, which tells the life story of prominent philanthropist Haji Zeynalabdin Taghiyev.

    Produced by Baku Media Center, the film explores important historical events that took place in Baku and the wider region in the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

    The project was implemented by Baku Media Center with the support of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the Ministry of Culture and the Azerbaijan Film Agency, as well as sponsorship from Neqsol Holding, Kapital Bank, Bakcell and Norm.

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