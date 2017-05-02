State Secretary of Ministry of Culture and National Identity of Romania will visit Azerbaijan

Bucharest. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ The State Secretary for International Relations and Social Dialogue of the Ministry of Culture and National Identity of Romania, Alexandru Oprean, will visit Azerbaijan.

The Eastern European Bureau of Report News Agency was informed in Azerbaijan Embassy on Romania.

The State Secretary will take part in the IV World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue in Baku, May 4-6.

Notably, A.Oprean was appointed to this post by the former Romanian Prime Minister Victor Ponta in April 2014.