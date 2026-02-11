Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games Vance's Azerbaijan visit
    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    Cultural policy
    • 11 February, 2026
    • 18:54
    Solo exhibition of Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli opens in Baku

    An exhibition titled "Looking out of Credible" by renowned Hungarian artist Zsuzsa Pereli has opened in Baku.

    According to Report, the exhibition was held at the National Carpet Museum with the support of the Hungarian Embassy in Azerbaijan, the Hungarian Ministry of Culture and Innovation, and the Gabor Kovacs Art Foundation.

    In his opening remarks, Hungarian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Tamás Tórma noted that Budapest is very enthusiastic about implementing joint projects with the National Carpet Museum of Azerbaijan.

    "Thanks to their professional support and dedication, we are deepening our bilateral cooperation. We are honored to represent Hungarian culture at an institution that preserves the most valuable examples of Azerbaijani cultural heritage," he said.

    The ambassador also expressed gratitude to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Culture.

    Museum Director Amina Malikova emphasized that the current exhibition reflects Zsuzsa Pereli's philosophy.

    Malikova emphasized that the museum's exhibition hall features 29 works by the artist, created over various years.

    The exhibition will run until February 28.

    Bakıda macar qobelen ustası Juja Perelinin fərdi sərgisi açılıb
    В Баку открылась персональная выставка венгерской художницы Жужи Перели

