Shooting of a new film starts in Azerbaijan

Baku. 10 June. REPORT.AZ/ Shooting of new film have begun in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, "Cultural Heritage of Great Silk Way Countries-National Holidays" film is shot with the support of "Great Silk Way" International Youth Union and financial support of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Customs and traditions that are inherent in number of races, religions and nations will be reflected in the film, the culture of three continents around the world will gather in one place.

The film, covers the entire region located on the route "Silk Road". So, it includes Europe, Asia and Africa continents (Albania, China, Egypt, Georgia, Greece, Hungary, India, Iraq, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Malta, Moldova, Morocco, Pakistan, Italy, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Turkey, Ukraine, Azerbaijan).