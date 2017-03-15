 Top
    Russian Deputy PM supports candidacy of Polad Bulbuloghlu for post in UNESCO

    Olga Golodets: He differs with deep knowledge in world culture, its development history

    Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Russian Deputy PM Olga Golodets expressed support for the candidacy of Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloghlu for the post of UNESCO Director General.

    Report informs, she told TASS on March 15.

    "Polad Bulbuloghlu is a good person and public figure. He differs with deep knowledge in the world culture, its development history", Olga Golodets said.

    Currently, Polad Bulbuloghlu works as an ambassador of Azerbaijan to Russia.  

