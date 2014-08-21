President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva is awarded a high prize of the State of Kuwait

Baku. 21 August. REPORT.AZ/ First Lady of Azerbaijan, President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Mehriban Aliyeva was awarded a high prize of the State of Kuwait, Report informs citing the Heydar Aliyev Foundation.

For worldwide promotion of the Islamic culture, noble charitable activity, as well as contribution to education and healthcare both in Azerbaijan and beyond its boundaries, Mehriban Aliyeva was conferred on an Honorary Diploma of the State of Kuwait.

In a diploma signed by Sheikha Latifa Al-Fahd Al-Salim Al-Sabah, the chairperson of the State of Kuwait Committee for Woman Affairs, Mehriban Aliyeva is profoundly thanked on behalf of Kuwaiti women for her noble charitable and promotion activity, and they wish her successes in her activity in this direction.

It should be noted that this is the first prize given on behalf of Kuwaiti women to a foreign public and political person.