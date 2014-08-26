President of Azerbaijan attends opening of Carpet Museum

Baku. 26 August. REPORT.AZ/ On 26 August, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Azerbaijan State Museum of Carpet. Report informs, the Head of the State cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the museum. The President made a speech at the ceremony.

Following this, academician Teymur Bunyadov, carpet expert Memmedhuseyn Huseynov and Director of the Museum Roya Tagiyeva made speeches, as well. They congratulated Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday.

President Ilham Aliyev and his wife Mehriban Aliyeva got acquainted with the conditions created in the museum and watched the carpets demonstrated there.