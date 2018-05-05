People's Artist Fuad Poladov buried

© Report/Firi Salim

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist Fuad Poladov was buried in “Qurd Qapisi” Cemetery in Yasamal District after the farewell ceremony.

Report informs, friends and relatives of deceased, cinema, theater and public figures attended the funeral.

Fuad Poladov, a prominent theater and film actor of Azerbaijan, one of the foremost artists of the lyric-psychological actor school, master performer of philosophical-dramatic and tragic roles, died at the age of 69 after a long illness.