 Top
    Close photo mode

    People's Artist Fuad Poladov buried

    © Report/Firi Salim

    Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ People's Artist Fuad Poladov was buried in “Qurd Qapisi” Cemetery in Yasamal District after the farewell ceremony.

    Report informs, friends and relatives of deceased, cinema, theater and public figures attended the funeral.

    Fuad Poladov, a prominent theater and film actor of Azerbaijan, one of the foremost artists of the lyric-psychological actor school, master performer of philosophical-dramatic and tragic roles, died  at the age of 69  after a long illness.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi