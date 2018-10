Baku. 28 June. REPORT.AZ / New Press Secretary of the Ministry of Culture has been appointed.

Report was told by the Ministry, according to the order of the Minister of Culture Abulfas Garayev, Intigam Humbatov has been appointed as the head of Information and Public Relations Department of the Ministry.

Earlier, I. Gumbatov worked as the head of the sector for public relations and work with the press in the Ministry.