Miss Indonesia to attend Cultural Days of Indonesia in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ The presentation of the Cultural Days of Indonesia to be held in Baku on September 9-11 has been conducted.

Report informs, addressing the event, Indonesian Ambassador to Azerbaijan Husnan Bey Fanani noted that within the framework of the opening ceremony on September 9, Indonesian dancers will deliver performances, and Miss Indonesia is also expected to attend the event.

“Afterwards, a march with the participation of the Indonesians residing in Azerbaijan and friends of Indonesia will be organized,” he said.

According to him, the Indonesian delegation, coming to Azerbaijan in September, will also consist of representatives of Indonesia’s business circles. In regard to this, they are going to hold a business meeting with their Azerbaijani counterparts on September 11.

Notably, it will be the second Cultural Days of Indonesia in Azerbaijan.