Minsk wll play host to festival of Azerbaijani culture

Baku. 8 August. REPORT.AZ/ A festival of Azerbaijani culture will be held in Minsk on August 12.

Report informs citing the Belarusian media, the event will be held on the capital's playground in the Upper City.

The organizers of the event were Minsk City Executive Committee, International Public Association "Congress of Azerbaijani Communities" with the assistance of the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The event will feature groups of Legends of the Caucasus and Sari Gelin, participants in various musical competitions.

Anyone can attend master classes in dance, as well as see preparation of Azerbaijani national dishes.