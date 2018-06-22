 Top
    Military songs concert to be held on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan

    Baku. 22 June. REPORT.AZ/ The Exemplary Orchestra of the Ministry of Defense and the creative staff of the Central House of Officers named after Hazi Aslanov will feature the concert program on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the Armed Forces. 

    Report was informed by the Ministry of Defense, the concert will be organized on the Seaside Boulevard (on a large square near the State Puppet Theater named after Abdulla Shaig) on June 23 starting from 17:00 to 21:00.

