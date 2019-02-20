Mexico and Azerbaijan extend cooperation in culture and literature

Baku. 20 February. REPORT.AZ/ the Ambassador of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Rodrigo Labardini, met with the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Translation Center of Azerbaijan, Afag Masud, Report informs citing the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the sides highlighted the importance of promoting the literature of both countries to contribute to the rapprochement of the peoples. The Chairperson of the Center reported on the success of the work "Pedro Páramo" by the Mexican writer Juan Rulfo, translated into Azerbaijani. She mentioned the interest that Latin American literature and, in particular, Mexican literature arouses in the public. Masud added that the Center is currently working on the translation of a series of works by Mexican writers.

Ambassador Labardini, provided information about several institutions in his country that are dedicated to the promotion of national and world literature. At the same time, he stressed that bilateral cooperation and the exchange of good practices in this field will help both nations get closer and get to know each other more. The Mexican diplomat unveiled the Guadalajara International Book Fair, Mexico, noting that it is the most important annual event of its kind in the Spanish-speaking world and the second largest book fair in the world. The objective of the Fair is to bring together book professionals and readers. In this context, Ambassador Labardini stressed that participation in events organized by both countries could be contemplated.