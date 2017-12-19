Lankaran hosts Tea, Rice and Citrus fruits Festival

© Report

Lankaran. 19 December. REPORT.AZ/ Lankaran hosts the tea, rice and citrus fruits festival.

The southern bureau of Report News Agency informs that this mass event can actually be considered as a harvest festival.

The festival is differed from other public events with massiveness for this reason it is held in Heydar Aliyev park of Lankaran city.

Four major pavilions and nearly 100 stands and displays have been set up in the square.

The officials visiting the event paid a tribute to the memory of great leader Heydar Aliyev by laying flowers on his monument.

The festival which is organized in the country for the first time was decorated in a festive environment.

The participants were offered lavangi, kebabs and more than 50 types of pilaf made by experienced chefs of high quality local rice.

The festival will be concluded with concert and fireworks with participation of well-known artists.