Ilham Aliyev COP31
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    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31

    Cultural policy
    • 11 November, 2026
    • 16:34
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31

    On November 11, 2026, a special screening of "Deadly Legacy," a documentary commissioned by the Karabakh Revival Fund (KRF), took place during the 31st Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) in Antalya, Türkiye.

    According to Report, the Fund and Nigar Arpadarai, a member of the Milli Majlis and Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP29, jointly organized the screening at the Azerbaijan Pavilion in the COP31 Blue Zone. The film examines the global threat posed by landmines.

    Opening remarks were delivered by Nigar Arpadarai, Rashad Gasimzade, Advisor to the Chairman of the Fund's Executive Board, and Parvin Baghirova, Head of the Fund's Fundraising and Communications Department.

    The event was attended by former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia Eka Tkeshelashvili, Fortescue board member Jean Baderschneider, and Patricia Scotland, a member of the UK House of Lords and former Secretary-General of the Commonwealth. Members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center's delegation to COP31 and other local and international guests at the conference also attended.

    Following the opening remarks, the film was screened in English.

    Alongside the screening, the Fund's delegation continued its efforts over several days at COP31 to inform the international community about the realities in Garabagh, particularly the threat posed by landmines in the liberated territories.

    Local and international visitors to the Azerbaijan Pavilion received detailed information about "Deadly Legacy." They included Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik, Director-General of ICESCO, as well as Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on climate issues and COP29 President, and Parviz Shahbazov, Minister of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan. The briefing highlighted how the film uses real-life stories and expert perspectives to show the humanitarian risks posed by landmines and unexploded ordnance in several countries, including Azerbaijan, and their impact on people's lives, safety, and post-conflict recovery.

    It should be recalled that "Deadly Legacy" was commissioned by the Fund and filmed by Beach House Pictures in Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Colombia, and Laos. The documentary draws on the stories of people affected by landmine explosions and on interviews with experts and officials. It shows how landmines and unexploded ordnance affect people's lives, the safe use of land, and post-conflict recovery.

    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
    KRF-commissioned documentary 'Deadly Legacy' screened at COP31
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