Italy to host First Azerbaijani Cuisine Festival

Baku. 22 November. REPORT.AZ/ The First Azerbaijani Cuisine Festival will be held in Italy on November 29 - December 1 with the joint organization of the Embassy of Azerbaijan to Italy, Rome's Baglioni Hotel Regina and Italy-Azerbaijan Chamber of Commerce to promote Azerbaijani cuisine in Italy.

Report informs citing the Azerbaijani Embassy to Italy, opening ceremony of the festival will be held at Baglioni Hotel Regina on November 29.

Along with various dishes of the national cuisine, Azerbaijani wine, pomegranate juice, tea and other products will be presented at the festival.