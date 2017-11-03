Goychay district hosts XII Pomegranate Festival

© Report

Goychay. 3 November. REPORT.AZ/ XII Pomegranate Festival was held in Goychay district of Azerbaijan.

Correspondent of Report News Agency, who is on trip to Goychay, informs, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert F. Cekuta, lawmakers Fazil Mustafa, Elman Nasirov, Chingiz Ganizade and several officials took part in the event.

Representative of the State Phytosanitary Surveillance Service in Goychay region, Nazim Ahmadov, said that pomegranate harvesting was at range of 40-50 thousand tons in Goychay this year.

"Gülöyşə", "Şirin nar", "Vələs nar" and "Turş nar" are the most popular pomegranate spieces in Azerbaijan now. Nar is also widely used in medicine. Interest in this area has increased in recent times. Our goal is to increase pomegranate fields of 3,000 hectares up to 5,000 hectares. Guests toured the stands organized by Goychay residents and tasted the variety of dishes made.

Pomegranate holiday is traditionally held every year in Goychay district since 2006. All 55 species of Azerbaijani pomegranate found grow in Goychay.

Well-known for its devotion to the national cultural heritage Nar organized a press tour for media representatives on the occasion of the traditional Pomegranate Festival held in Goychay region. The event accompanied by various interesting contests and an exciting entertainment program was held in a festive holiday atmosphere.

Complex activities organized by Nar within the frames of the festival attracted wide attention of the public. Media representatives participating in the festival watched the mobile operator’s presentation with interest and prepared a detailed reportage about the event.

