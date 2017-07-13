Famous Mexican actress and singer Ana Alicia Salas performs in Baku

Baku. 13 July. REPORT.AZ/ Renowned Mexican actress and singer Ana Alicia Salas has delivered a performance in Baku.

Report was informed in the Mexican Embassy in Azerbaijan, Ana Alicia Salas delivered a monologue about the life of outstanding Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

This performance allowed the audience to familiarize themselves with different stages of life of the Mexican art's icon, one of the most famous female artists of the 20th century.

The audience also received an opportunity to enjoy the traditional Mexican music in Ana Alicia Salas' performance.