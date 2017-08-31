 Top
    Washington will play host to exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets

    Guests will be able to familiarize themselves with traditions of carpet weaving

    Baku. 31 August. REPORT.AZ/ An exhibition of Azerbaijani carpets will be held in Washington.

    Report informs referring to the Press Service of the Azerbaijani Embassy in the United States, the exhibition will be held at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy.

    Guests of the event will be able to familiarize themselves with the traditions of carpet weaving of different regions of Azerbaijan.

    Following the exhibition, an official reception will be organized. 

