Eurovision 2004 winner: I learn mugham

"Every event held in Baku is important and interesting for me. Here, we constantly work on cultural projects; we learn the exotics of Azerbaijan, and I personally learn mugham." Report informs, Ukrainian singer, winner of the Eurovision Song Contest 2004 Ruslana told reporters in Baku.

She noted that she takes part in the Global Forum of Young Leaders in Baku as the voice of Ukraine, the voice of Maidan, to discuss how the people, who have taken over the conducting of processes in various fields, can really change the world: “It seems to me that Azerbaijan is a unique democratic platform that has brought together absolutely different people. Such a forum shows that new leaders are able to create a new world.