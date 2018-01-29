Disclosed details of draft law "On protection and development of Azerbaijani mugham art"

Baku. 29 January. REPORT.AZ/ The main indicators of Azerbaijani mugham art have been included in the legislation.

Report informs, Article 1 of the newly prepared draft law "On the protection and development of the Azerbaijani mugham art", states that the Azerbaijani mugham art, which embodies singing, composing and poetry, is the national cultural and spiritual wealth of the Azerbaijani people.

According to the draft, the main indicators of Azerbaijani mugham art are the following:

Schools of mugham performance are as below: Baku-Absheron, Shusha-Garabag, Shamakhı-Shirvan, Ganjə, Shaki, Nakhchivan, Lankaran, Goycha, Borchalı, Tabriz, Ardabil, Urmiya, Zanjan, Marand, Maraga, Khoy, Salmas, Darband.

Modes of mugham – Mugham dastgahs, (Rast dastgahs and Mahur-Hindi part of Rast mugham), Orta Mahur, Bayati Gachar, Gatar, Dugah, Rahab, Shahnaz, Bayatı-Kurd, Dashti, Segah part of group Shur dastgah, Zabul segah, Mirza Huseyn segah, Kharij Segah, Chahargah, Shushter, Bayatı-Shiraz, Humayun and short mughams.