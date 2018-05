Baku. 12 August. REPORT.AZ/ The Day of Azerbaijani Culture was held in the capital of Belarus, Minsk.

Report informs citing the CTV Television, Azerbaijani culture, cuisine and products were presented to the guests within the framework of the event held in city hall.

Besides, master classes on cooking Azerbaijani dishes were also held for guests.At the same time, the well-known songs of Azerbaijani music were played at the event.