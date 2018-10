Baku. 22 December. REPORT.AZ/ A concert of Turkish music "Colours of Anatolia" will be held in Baku.

Report informs, a concert organized by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Turkey and the Institute of Yunus Emre in Baku, will be held on December 23 at the Heydar Aliyev Palace.

The concert will be performed by national music and dances of Turkey, historical hymns, military march "Mehter", and others.