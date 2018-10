Baku. 19 June. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will hold yoga session, dedicated to the International Day of Yoga.

Report informs citing the Indian Embassy to Azerbaijan, session will be held on June 21 near Kichik Gala in IcheriSheher (Old City).

Notably, according to the UN General Assembly's decision of 2015, June 21 is celebrated as International Day of Yoga.