Baku. 27 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host Third Japanese Culture Festival.

Report informs, the event will be held at Baku State University on April 22.

Japanese dances, films will be shown, a musical competition of Japanese songs to be held as a part of the festival, theatricalised fairytale “Tiq-Tiq Hanim” will be demonstrated in Japanese language.

In addition, during the festival, master classes will be held on origami (paper folding), ikebana (flower arrangement) and other Japanese fine arts.