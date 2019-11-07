Baku to host Tango Festival

The International Baku Tango Festival is coming back to Baku.

Report informs that the events as part of the festival will be held on 29 November – 1 December. The festival is promoted and organized by Embassy of Argentina in Azerbaijan and United Cultures. Highly acclaimed international dancers will take part in the event. Special guests of this 3rd edition will be Augustina Piaggio & Maksime Gerasimo (Argentina/Russia), Dance Winners of the 2019 World and Europe Championships on Argentine and Cecilia Acosta; Levan Gomelauri (Georgia). Note that the festival will also be attended by Victor Hugo Vileno, one of the best bandoneonists of his generation, and Lautaro Tissera, one of the most prominent virtuosos guitarists in the contemporary Tango and Music Argentinian.