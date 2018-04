Baku. 4 July. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a photo exhibition dedicated to Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera - two world-famous Mexican artists of the twentieth century.

Report informs citing the Embassy of Mexico to Azerbaijan, Yol ortasında gülüş (A smile in the middle of the way) will take place in Landmark, July 6.

The exhibition will feature photos reflecting history of love and creative life of the two famous artists.