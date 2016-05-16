​Baku to host "Petersburg meetings"

Baku. 16 May. REPORT.AZ/ The capital of Azerbaijan will hold a series of cultural and educational activities named "St. Petersburg meetings in Baku" on May 18-20.

Report informs, during activities organized by the Committee for External Relations of St. Petersburg Government, Russian Embassy in Azerbaijan, representative of Rossotrudnichestvo in Azerbaijan with the support of Ministry of Culture and Tourism of Azerbaijan and the mayor of Baku, the participants will be able to get better acquainted with the culture of the city and the possibilities of getting education there.

Thus, on May 18 at 1 p.m. the Russian Information and Cultural Center will host the opening of the photo exhibition "The voluminous St. Petersburg."

On May 18 at 19:30 the Big Hall of Baku Musical Academy after U. Hajibayov will host a concert of masters of arts of St. Petersburg.

During all three days of "Petersburg meetings" residents of the capital will be able to see four films from the collections of the oldest Russian film company - the film studio Lenfilm in the cinema center Nizami.

On May 20 at 2 p.m. at the Educational Center of the School-Lyceum of Baku Slavic University, the future students of Azerbaijan will be presented St. Petersburg's universities. On this presentation students will learn about the revenue opportunities for undergraduate, graduate and postgraduate studies on a paid basis and budgetary in universities of St. Petersburg.

The entrance for all events are free.