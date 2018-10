Baku. 23 August.REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host an exhibition of Uzbek arts and crafts and folk art on September 6-10.

Report informs citing the Embassy of Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, the exhibition will take place with the participation of representatives of the Association of national masters, handicraftsmen and painters of Uzbekistan.

The event will be held in one of the malls in center of Baku city.