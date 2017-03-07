 Top
    Close photo mode

    Baku to host photo exhibition dedicated to Portugal

    Exhibition will feature works by Aydin Sadigov

    Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a photo exhibition "Hello Portugal! - Country through eyes of Azerbaijani traveler", organized by the Portuguese diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

    Report informs citing the mission, exhibition will be held in the gallery Nur Art House, March 10-12.

    The exhibition will feature works by photographer Aydin Sadigov, who visited many places in Portugal and captured  historical places of this country.

    This photo exhibition will be the first Portuguese cultural event of 2017.

    Download picture Show picture in full size Download as archive
    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi