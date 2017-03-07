Baku to host photo exhibition dedicated to Portugal

Baku. 7 March. REPORT.AZ/ Baku will host a photo exhibition "Hello Portugal! - Country through eyes of Azerbaijani traveler", organized by the Portuguese diplomatic mission in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the mission, exhibition will be held in the gallery Nur Art House, March 10-12.

The exhibition will feature works by photographer Aydin Sadigov, who visited many places in Portugal and captured historical places of this country.

This photo exhibition will be the first Portuguese cultural event of 2017.