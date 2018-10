Baku. 18 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku Philharmonic will host a concert of Lithuanian singer, mezzo-soprano Judith Leitaite.

Report was informed in the Lithuanian Embassy in Azerbaijan, Lithuanian singer's concert will be devoted to the National Day of Lithuania - Day of Restoration of Independence, which is celebrated on February 16.

The embassy noted that J. Leitaite in 1980 was the winner of the song contest, which was held in the Baku Philharmonic.